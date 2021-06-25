Woman accused of burying mom’s remains behind Augusta home to stay jailed

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New details behind the case of a woman charged with burying her mother’s remains behind an Augusta home earlier this month were shared today during a bond hearing.

Melissa Lockhart, 43, will remain jailed after having bond denied. She remains charged with concealing a death, according to arrest records. She’s also charged with a state court bench warrants and a probation violation.

Prosecutors shared at the hearing that on June 3 at 3:57 p.m., 911 received a medical call to 1778 Tobacco Road. When emergency medical services arrived, they contacted the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to respond to a “suspicious situation.”

On scene, officers found Melissa who had suffered a broken right knee cap. Prosecutors did not mention how she sustained that injury, but they confirmed she was taken to Augusta University Medical Center to receive treatment.

While on scene, officers discovered a recently dug grave in the backyard of the home. Officers were told by someone on scene of a possible recent death at the residence.

Upon further examination, female remains were found in the grave and are believed to belong to 67-year-old Miriam Lockhart, who was a residence of the home and the suspect’s mother, prosecutors described.

Melissa told officers during an interview that the remains were those of her mother and further stated that she buried her because didn’t want anyone to take her mother from her for the procedures of an autopsy. She told authorities that she found her mother deceased in bed between May 31 and June 1.

The victim’s body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for an autopsy.

The defense told the court the Lockhart family has lived in the home since 1984 and that Miriam had medical issues. Melissa has reportedly lived at the home her entire life and has served as her mother’s caretaker since 2008. Melissa’s 14-year-old daughter also lived at the home during the time of the incident.

“[Melissa] was very close to her mother,” the defense said at Friday’s hearing. “From what I understand, she’s lived with her mother her entire life and they were companions. She needs some help coping with her mother’s death, coping with what’s going. I don’t think that by sitting in jail she’s going to be able to deal with the suffering of the loss of her mother.”

Prosecutors said Melissa was out on bond during the time of the incident for an aggravated assault charge connect to a June 2020 road rage incident in Columbia County. After driving aggressively next to a car in Columbia County, the suspect reportedly stuck a man on the side of the head with a baseball bat while they were stopped at a traffic light at the Belair Road exit.

She also has state court issues that involved driving but no additional details were shared at Friday’s hearing.

Judge Daniel J. Craig ultimately denied bond. Melissa will continue to be held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

Concealing Death by Matthew Enfinger on Scribd

