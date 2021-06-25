What Ga. secretary of state says about suspension of Giuliani’s N.Y. law license

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia’s elections chief has released a statement after Rudy Giuliani’s law license was suspended in New York.

An appeals court suspended Rudy Giuliani from practicing law in New York on Thursday .

The court held that Giuliani, as a lawyer for Donald Trump, “communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large” regarding the 2000 election results in Georgia and elsewhere.

In a statement, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said:

“The judges recognized that the baseless conspiracy theories Giuliani repeated were not true and punished him for spreading lies, particularly about Georgia’s election. This decision backs up my own statements about Georgia’s election being fair and accurate. I hope they will show the same level of concern about any attorneys who may be spreading disinformation about Georgia’s new election law.”

An attorney disciplinary committee had asked the court to suspend Giuliani’s license on the grounds that he’d violated professional conduct rules as he promoted theories that the election was stolen through fraud.

The court agreed and said suspension should be immediate, even though disciplinary proceedings aren’t yet complete, because there was an “immediate threat” to the public.

“The seriousness of respondent’s uncontroverted misconduct cannot be overstated,” the court wrote. “This country is being torn apart by continued attacks on the legitimacy of the 2020 election and of our current president, Joseph R. Biden.”

Trump called the suspension a politically motivated “witch hunt,” while Giuliani said it was a “disgrace” on his afternoon radio show. The court’s opinion, Giuliani said, was based on hearsay and “could have been written by the Democratic National Committee.”

