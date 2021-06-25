Advertisement

Do you recognize these 2 accused of shoplifting at Walmart?

If you recognize these two people, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office wants your help.
By Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking if you recognize two people accused of shoplifting at a Walmart in Martinez.

Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, the man and woman went shopping at the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway. They paid for some of the items in their shopping cart, but failed to scan several other items, deputies said.

They also altered the price tag on two of the more expensive items, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Ken Waller at 706-541-2800 or kwaller@columbiacountyso.org.

