Runaway Grovetown teen found safe, police report

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Grovetown teen reported as a missing runaway on Wednesday has been found safe, authorities report.

The Grovetown Department of Public Safety previously reported 16-year-old Jenesis Sammons was last seen around 8 a.m. Wednesday at 860 Willow Lake Drive in Evans.

She was located safe today. The Grovetown Police Department thanks the public for its assistance.

