Pups help fliers at Augusta Regional Airport

By Nick Proto
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Take a look at these cute faces finally back at the airport. Because of the pandemic Augusta Regional had to put pause on their Paws for Pax program. But now that things are slowly getting back to normal the pups are back.

Imagine this. You’re a first time flyer waiting for your flight. You’re a little bit anxious, a little bit nervous. And all of a sudden, Casie the therapy dog comes up and says hello. Well the Paws for Pax Program at Augusta Regional Airport makes that flying experience just a little bit easier.

For some people flying is ruff. But with the Paws of Pax Program at Augusta Regional, these pups are hoping to shake that stress away.

“Would you like a visit with a therapy dog?” said Ron Emery, a volunteer with Paws of Pax. “There’s all kinds of reasons why somebody might be a little tense, but you can see them change and they start to smile and feel a little bit better.”

The airport teamed up with the Alliance of Therapy Dogs in 2014 to bring passengers a little relief.

“She said oh I smell puppies,” said Emery.

But the pandemic put the program on paws.

“A lot of our frequent flyers have come to know the teams. So they were asking us where are the therapy dogs? I miss seeing them,” said Lauren Smith, Augusta Regional Airport.

But after more than a year away they’re back.

“We were just counting the days. We were talking to Lauren when she finally says we’re gonna be able to do it, we were just so excited,” said Emery.

Each of the six dogs also comes with its own trading card for passengers to collect.

“It has a picture of the dog and on the back it has info about the owner and the dog and it’s just something fun for everyone to collect while they’re out here,” said Smith.

“I’ve got three already,” said Chris Dhoen, a passenger. “Happy to see if I can collect a few more.”

The program has even helped owners like Ron Emery get out of their shells.

“I used to be such an introvert. I couldn’t talk to anybody,” said Emery.

With every pet, shake, and smile, these dogs are making the airport a more enjoyable place for everyone.

“When you get to see kids smiling, or adults smiling, or anybody smiling, then you know the dogs are doing their job,” said Emery. “Well you have a good flight.”

The airport says they’ve had as many as 11 dogs in the program, and only hope to grow it in the future. They try to get the dogs there every day during busy flying hours.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

