More than 60 employers to participate in citywide job fair

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta will host its first citywide job fair from 1-6 p.m. July 31 at the Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1833 Broad St.

More than 60 employers are expected to be represented, including Augusta Technical College, Augusta-Richmond County, Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the Richmond County Board of Education.

Opportunities will include full- and part-time employment and internships.

“We are excited to launch our first job fair because this event is an excellent opportunity for the public to have access to a wide selection of employment opportunities in one place,” says Anita Rookard, director of the Augusta-Richmond County Human Resources Department. “So, if you are looking for a permanent position or a summer internship, employers are ready to hire.”

The event is open to the public, and real-time employment updates from the event will be posted on the Augusta-Richmond County’s LinkedIn page and the Augusta-Richmond County Human Resources Department’s Facebook page.

For more information, contact Felicia Cretella at 706-826-1377 or fcretella@augustaga.gov.

If you’re looking for a job, you may be interested in these upcoming job fairs and hiring events.

Also hiring

The Aiken County Public School District is holding a custodial hiring event on June 28. It will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at Aiken County Career and Technology Center, 2455 Jefferson Davis Highway in Warrenville. Representatives will be there from Midland Valley High, Silver Bluff High, Graniteville Elementary, Langley Bath Clearwater Middle School, Belvedere Elementary and Aiken County Career and Technology Center. The district offers paid time off, health and dental insurance, retirement plans and a set schedule. Apply online at acpsd.net to confirm an interview. Walk-ins are welcome. For more information, contact Patrick Ott at 803-641-2428, ext. 12300.

Generac Power Systems is expanding in Trenton, S.C. In addition to 450 jobs announced in February, 300 jobs were announced r ecently. Production begins next month, so the company is hiring. Those interested in applying can visit https://www.generac.com/about-us/careers

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.