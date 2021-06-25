Local libraries offering storytime, reading programs for kids

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parents, it’s summertime, and the last thing kids probably want to do is hop into more learning.

But staying sharp during the summer could be the key to your child excelling in school.

Right now, the Columbia County library system has a summer reading program going on.

It’s for all ages. There’s a storytime twice a week, and you just need to get a ticket an hour before.

Plus parents can join, and if they finish the whole program, they’ll be entered for a chance to win an Amazon Kindle.

For more information, stop by your library or visit https://gchrl.org.

In Richmond County

Meanwhile, the Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System in partnership with the Augusta Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the public to join us outside for stories, singing, and fun during “Storytime in the Summer” events.

These events held at local parks are for kids up to age 7 and will take place on Wednesdays in July at 10 a.m.

Space is limited, so kids need to register at https://bit.ly/34X72xz.

Here’s the schedule:

July 7 - Henry H. Brigham Park (zoo theme)

July 14 - May Park (fairy theme)

July 21 - Pendleton King Park (fairy-tale themed

July 28 - Diamond Lakes Regional Park (playing outdoors theme)

Kids aren’t the only ones who can participate in library programs.

Also in the news ...

The Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System and Greater Aiken SCORE invite the adults and teens to the monthly “Startup Sharp” program. The virtual webinar is meant to help those interested in starting a small business. This virtual program starts June 28 at 10 a.m. and will be streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. The program offers free education from SCORE mentors, and a live Q&A will take place at the end. For more information, visit https://arcpls.org

