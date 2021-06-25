Lawmakers to hear local ideas on new boundaries for legislative, congressional districts

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Committees charged with redrawing legislative and congressional district lines in Georgia will hold a town hall meeting in the CSRA, one of several across the state.

The Georgia House Legislative & Congressional Reapportionment Committee and state Senate Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee will host the meeting from 5-7 p.m. July 7 at the Savannah Rapids Pavilion, 3300 Evans-to-Lock Road in Martinez.

Members of the committees will hear and receive input from residents regarding the state’s redistricting process.

Members of the public are invited to speak in person and can sign up to speak at the meeting location starting at 4:30 p.m. outside of the meeting room. Testimony should be two to five minutes. Time limits are subject to change depending on how many individuals sign up to speak.

Georgia residents may also submit written testimony via an online form at https://www.legis.ga.gov/news/house/submit-written-testimony-to-house-and-senate-redistricting-committees.

The in-person public hearings will be livestreamed and archived at www.legis.ga.gov.

Redistricting is required under the Constitution to ensure that each district have the same number of voters as other districts of that type. The process of redrawing district lines using census data can become very political as the boundaries can be drawn to help one party or hurt another.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.