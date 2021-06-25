Advertisement

Judge allows Georgia ballot review case to proceed for now

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has allowed a lawsuit alleging fraud in Georgia’s most populous county during the November election and seeking a review of absentee ballots to move forward for now.

Originally filed in December, the lawsuit says there is evidence of fraudulent ballots and improper ballot counting in Fulton County.

A judge on Thursday dismissed the county, county election board and county courts clerk as parties. But he granted a request by the petitioners to add the individual county election board members as respondents.

The judge wrote in a footnote that the claims against the individual board members “may be barred by official immunity” but that “the record is not sufficiently developed to warrant such a conclusion.”

