Gov. Kemp visits new Fred Mullins tower, largest burn center in the country

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Governor Kemp stopped in Augusta today to see the newest addition to the JMS Burn Center at Doctor’s Hospital. It’s a new tower adding more than 100,000 square feet to treat burn patients. Its named after the late Dr. Fred Mullins.

Dr. Mullins was the medical director of the Burn Center before he died last June. Today the governor toured the new facility with state representatives and hospital staff.

Governor Kemp was very impressed by the newest addition. This tower expands the burn center’s bed count to 99 including 20 new ICU beds. While it enhances the hospitals patient care it also pays tribute to the man who started it all.

“This is what Fred wanted because he knew what it would take to take care of a burn,” said Dr. Frank Mullins, Chairman of Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America.

The Fred Mullins tower is the largest expansion project since the hospital was built 40 years ago. Adding 20 burn ICU beds, 28 surgical beds, and four operating rooms for the burn center.

“It really just continues to build off of the great things that I know about the CSRA whether it’s, you know, the Masters. The cyber command, great manufacturing, great, you know, economic and recreational opportunities but obviously the incredible healthcare network here,” said Gov. Brian Kemp, Georgia Governor.

The tower is named after Dr. Fred Mullins, the driving force for growth for the burn center. His brother says before Mullins’ death last June he designed the tower for the most efficient care.

“This is kind of the culmination of my brother’s career. The design of this tower, everything here was purposely laid out and built in every way you see by my brother Fred, and it came from his career of taking care of burn patients,” said Dr. Mullins.

Over the years the burn center has continued to expand becoming the largest in the country in 2010 with 76 beds. Now they have 99.

““...Its impressive seeing ‘the Fred’ and its an awesome facility,” said Governor Kemp.

And “The Fred” as its nicknamed is open for care. The governor expects this tower to further expand care resources for burn victims not only in Augusta, but for patients across the state of Georgia.

