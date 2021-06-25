Advertisement

Georgia sued for ban on gender-affirming care under Medicaid

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021
ATLANTA (AP) — Two transgender women are suing the state of Georgia, saying they’ve been denied access to gender-affirming health care under Georgia’s Medicaid program.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed the federal lawsuit Thursday in Atlanta on behalf of Shon Thomas and Gwendolyn Cheney.

The suit says the state of Georgia bans gender-affirming surgeries in violation of the U.S. Constitution, the Affordable Care Act and the Medicaid Act.

A spokeswoman for the Georgia Department of Community Health, which is named as a defendant in the lawsuit, did not immediately respond Thursday to an email seeking comment on the lawsuit.

