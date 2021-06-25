Georgia GOP leaders unleash fury over feds targeting election law

WASHINGTON - Republican politicians in the Peach State lashed out Friday over the federal government’s announcement that it would target Georgia’s new voting law with a federal lawsuit .

Their reaction was swift after Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the lawsuit on the grounds that Georgia’s legislation, Senate Bill 202, violates the federal Voting Rights Act with an intent to suppress Black citizens’ equal access to the polls.

U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta, said he believes Democrats are trying to “federalize” elections, and that is the true motive behind the Department of Justice’s lawsuit.

He accused the Democrats of have a socialist-communist agenda that starts “at the ballot box.”

“They’re trying to satisfy their left-wing, radical base with this thing,” he said.

“But you’ve got to understand, 80% of people in this country want secure elections. We want every legal vote to count and we want folks to vote.”

Georgia Gov. Brian P. Kemp said the lawsuit “is born out of the lies and misinformation” that he claimed the Biden administration has pushed against the law from the start.

“Joe Biden, Stacey Abrams, and their allies tried to force an unconstitutional elections power grab through Congress — and failed,” the Republican governor said. “Now, they are weaponizing the U.S. Department of Justice to carry out their far-left agenda that undermines election integrity and empowers federal government overreach in our democracy.”

Kemp formerly served as secretary of state, the state’s elections chief.

In that office, “I fought the Obama Justice Department twice to protect the security of our elections — and won. I look forward to going three for three to ensure it’s easy to vote and hard to cheat in Georgia,” he said.

Also speaking out was current Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican.

Raffensperger says he looks forward to state officials having their day in court and he believes they will fully prevail. He does not believe there’s any substance to the allegations made by the Department of Justice and Democrats.

Raffensperger said the allegations made are “offensive.” And he says the driver’s license number voter verification is the same as the state law by Democratic-majority run Minnesota.

Raffensperger says the only long lines have been in Democrat-run counties and that decisions about polling locations is up to the local officials. He says they worked closely with the local officials and there was a two-minute waiting time average for election day voting.

He says voter ID verification restores confidence in the system and is equal across the board.

Raffensperger, who has said there was no evidence of fraud in Georgia’s elections, says the new law has reforms he’s sought for years.

“We’re working full steam ahead with SB 202 in place,” he said. “We look forward to our day in court, and beating back this effort of the progressive wing of the United States Department of Justice.”

‘Another intimidation factor’

Allen says he believes Georgia’s election law ensures all legal ballots are counted by citizens who reside in the designated districts within the Peach State.

“It’s amazing that the Biden administration is now going to politicize the DoJ to try to overturn what our great legislature and great governor did to guarantee the citizens of Georgia equal access under the Constitution,” he said.

Despite the Department of Justice’s claims, Allen there is no proof that the new law disproportionately affects Black voters and that the new law is about providing basic proof to protect voter integrity.

“This is just another intimidation factor,” he said. “We will fight it. Georgia will win because the people will win and the people are going to win in this country.”

Allen says he hopes this goes to the U.S. Supreme Court and he expects the high court will rule that the law is in compliance with the U.S. Constitution, and he hopes that such a case would increase voter integrity in every state so elections are more secure.

Allen says he is not surprised that this case was being challenged by the Democrats and he thinks they have a weak argument.

What the law does

While much of the more controversial aspects of Georgia’s new voting law were dropped before it was passed, it is notable in its scope and for newly expansive powers granted to the state over local election offices.

The bill, known as SB 202, also adds a voter ID requirement for mail ballots, shortens the time period for requesting a mailed ballot and results in fewer ballot drop boxes available in metro Atlanta — provisions that drew the challenge from the federal government.

In Georgia, drop boxes were permitted last year under an emergency rule prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. State Republicans have defended the new law as making drop boxes a permanent option for voters and requiring all counties to have at least one. But critics say the new limits mean there will be fewer drop boxes available in the state’s most populous communities.

For the entire metro Atlanta area, Democrats estimate the number of drop boxes will fall from 94 last year to no more than 23 for future elections based on the new formula of one drop box per 100,000 registered voters.

Also in the news ...

A judge has allowed a lawsuit alleging fraud in Georgia’s most populous county during the November election and seeking a review of absentee ballots to move forward for now. Originally filed in December, the lawsuit says there is evidence of fraudulent ballots and improper ballot counting in Fulton County. A judge on Thursday dismissed the county, county election board and county courts clerk as parties. But he granted a request by the petitioners to add the individual county election board members as respondents. The judge wrote in a footnote that the claims against the individual board members “may be barred by official immunity” but that “the record is not sufficiently developed to warrant such a conclusion.”

Georgia’s elections chief has released a statement after Rudy Giuliani’s law license was suspended in New York. An appeals court suspended Rudy Giuliani from practicing law in New York on Thursday . The court held that Giuliani, as a lawyer for Donald Trump, “communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large” regarding the 2000 election results in Georgia and elsewhere. In a statement, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said: “The judges recognized that the baseless conspiracy theories Giuliani repeated were not true and punished him for spreading lies, particularly about Georgia’s election. This decision backs up my own statements about Georgia’s election being fair and accurate. I hope they will show the same level of concern about any attorneys who may be spreading disinformation about Georgia’s new election law.”

Georgia ethics officials say they’re moving ahead with an ethics investigation against a former state senator accused of illegally spending campaign money on personal expenses after he left office. The Georgia Government Transparency & Campaign Finance Commission voted Thursday to pursue a case against former state Sen. Chip Rogers. Commission investigators allege Rogers claimed additional loans to his campaign after he left office so he could falsely repay himself with leftover campaign money. Georgia law says campaign money can’t be spent on personal expenses. Once candidates are done running for office, they can dispose of surplus funds by donating it to charity, returning it to donors or repaying campaign debt and expenses.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and The Associated Press