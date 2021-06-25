Here’s a look at Fourth of July events in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Residents and visitors of the CSRA have several events to choose from to celebrate Independence Day this year.

Here’s a list of patriotic events in our area leading up to the Fourth of July:

Fort Gordon’s annual Independence Day is returning this year. The celebration will take place July 1 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Barton Field. Food, games and live music will lead up to Fort Gordon’s annual firework show.

Grovetown’s Fourth of July drive through barbecue will be held on July 3 at the Liberty Park Community Center from 11 a.m. until supplies last. Participants can enjoy BBQ and sides from Fish Eye Grill out of Gerard, GA. Limit four plates per car. For more information, call (706)865-7691.

Fourth of July at the Living History Park, located at 236 W. Soring Grove Ave., North Augusta, will host an event from noon to 3 p.m. on July 4. he Declaration of Independence will be read at 1 p.m. at the Meeting House. The Mayor of North Augusta will be a special guest. There will be limited refreshments and hot dogs. The historic buildings will be open during the event for guests to tour. Participants are encouraged to dress up to show patriotic spirit.

Boom! in the Park! will celebrate freedom on July 4 at the Evans Towne Center Park. The fun starts at 5 p.m. with live music, food trucks and fireworks.

SRP Park will host a firework extravaganza show following the Augusta Greenjacket’s game. The team will wear patriotic jerseys that you can bid on through the game. Proceeds go to the Boys and Girls Club of the CSRA. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.