Food aid program to reopen for South Carolina seniors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina seniors will get another chance to apply for a food assistance program.

The initial application period for the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program closed on June 1, and more than 22,000 applications were received.

The online application portal will be active again and accepting applications for one week only, June 28 through 5 p.m. July 2.

Seniors who already submitted an application this year do not have to re-apply. This is only for new applicants.

Approved participants will receive five checks of $5 each to spend at authorized locations. Checks are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to approved applicants.

To qualify, South Carolina residents must be age 60 or older with a yearly income of $23,832 or less ($32,232 for two people) and have a valid driver’s license or state-issued ID.

It’s not available for residents of Bamberg, Berkeley, Greenwood and Laurens counties.

To apply, visit https://dss.sc.gov/assistance-programs/food-and-nutritionprograms/senior-farmers-market.

