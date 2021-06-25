Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Scattered showers and storms this afternoon/evening. Summer pattern this weekend with pop up storms in the afternoon.
By Tim Strong
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:54 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will be mostly clear with winds out of the east. Temperatures into early this morning will be cool for June down in the low 60s.

Don't miss the Full Strawberry Moon tonight!
Don't miss the Full Strawberry Moon tonight!(WRDW)

Looking dry the first half of today with cooler than normal morning lows. Storm chances are expected to increase again this afternoon and evening as the sea breeze moves inland after lunchtime. It will be feeling more humid in the afternoon and highs will be a little warmer in the upper 80s. Winds will be steady out of the east between 5-10 mph. We are not expecting severe weather or flooding issues.

Lows are expected to remain in the upper 60s by Saturday morning. Our usual summer pattern is expected this weekend with hot and humid conditions. Try to get outdoor plans in early in the day Saturday. Scattered storms are expected Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Feel like temperatures will be in the 90s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Lows will be near 70 by Sunday morning. Isolated to scattered storms are expected to develop again Sunday afternoon with highs near 90. Feel like temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Our summer pattern looks persistent into early next week with seasonal temperatures and pop up storms in the afternoon. Low temperatures Monday through Thursday morning will be near 70. High temperatures Monday through next Thursday are expected to be near 90 each afternoon.

