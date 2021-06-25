Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The rest of the evening is looking dry for most of the CSRA. As a low level trough moves inland from the coast a few isolated downpours are possible south of I-20, but unlikely for most communities. Skies will stay mostly clear overnight with increasing clouds by sunrise Saturday. Lows will be warmer tonight in the upper 60s. Winds will be light out of the east-southeast.

Lows are expected to remain in the upper 60s by Saturday morning. Our usual summer pattern is expected this weekend with hot and humid conditions. Try to get outdoor plans in early in the day Saturday. Scattered downpours and storms are expected Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Feel like temperatures will be in the 90s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Lows will be near 70 by Sunday morning. Isolated storms are expected to develop Sunday afternoon with highs near 90. Don’t cancel outdoor plans Sunday. Most of the area is trending dry. Feel like temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. Winds will be out of the east-southeast between 5-10 mph.

Our summer pattern looks persistent into early next week with seasonal temperatures and pop up storms in the afternoon. Low temperatures Monday through Thursday morning will be near 70. High temperatures Monday through next Thursday are expected to be near 90 each afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.