CSRA residents can get small-business, startup and career training

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Whether you’re a small-business owner, a budding entrepreneur or looking to retrain for a new career, there are training opportunities for you on both sides of the Savannah River.

In South Carolina

The U.S. Department of Labor awarded Apprenticeship Carolina, a division of the state’s tech college system, a $7.7 million grant to expand programming and increase workforce diversity.

The four-year grants were awarded to states that demonstrated a commitment to increasing their diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

“South Carolina continues to be a national trailblazer in growing registered apprenticeship,” said Dr. Tim Hardee, S.C. Technical College System president. “We are proud to be one of only 15 states to receive this grant award, and we look forward to expanding access to registered apprenticeship through innovative work with our 16 colleges across the state.”

Piedmont Technical College’s Edgefield campus will be offering a manufacturing basic skills course starting in July.

The course will offer one week of training for basic manufacturing skills currently desired by local industry, according to the college. It will also cover resume writing and interviewing skills.

Classes will meet from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday starting July 20 at the Edgefield campus, 506 Main St.

If you’re interested, contact Program Manager Trish Buis at 864-041-8420 or buis.p@ptc.edu.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced a new effort this month to get short-term retraining programs at technical colleges for those who are receiving unemployment benefits. The training will substitute for the weekly job search that’s mandated to receive benefits.

The cost of the workforce training program is free to the student because of McMaster’s January allocation of $8 million in Governor’s Emergency Education Relief funds to the state’s technical colleges. Those GEER funds will provide scholarships to cover the cost of retraining 3,100 South Carolinians.

South Carolinians wishing to participate in the new training programs can find more information by visiting the S.C. Technical College System’s website.

In Georgia

The Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System and Greater Aiken SCORE invite the adults and teens to the monthly “Startup Sharp” program.

The virtual webinar is meant to help those interested in starting a small business. This virtual program starts June 28 at 10 a.m. and will be streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

The program offers free education from SCORE mentors, and a live Q&A will take place at the end. For more information, visit https://arcpls.org.

On July 15, the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce will offer a program on how to take your business to the next level addressing the various stages of business.

The CEO of Vinea Capital, Allan Soto, will offer guidance on how to best allocate resources, as well as give practical tips on how to empower your team.

The program will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the Chamber Conference Room inside the Augusta Riverfront Center, One 10th St., Suite 120.

Attendance is complimentary for chamber members and $15 for prospective members with lunch provided. Advance registration is required at augustametrochamber.com by Monday. Each company is limited to one representative.

Applications for the Augusta Metro Chamber Small Business Marketing Academy are now being accepted for the July to December 2021 program.

The academy, presented by South State Bank, assembles small business owners and managers to learn, share and plan for a growing, thriving business.

Participants come together one day a month for six months to learn from local industry experts, engage in round table discussion for practical advice and best practices, and develop their own personal marketing plan.

Classes are held the last Wednesday of each month.

Day one is scheduled for July 28 and will cover “Essential Marketing Plan Ingredients.”

Applicants must be in operation at least two years; submit an application; agree to the terms of enrollment and tuition fee of $150 for members ($300 for prospective members); complete a self-assessment of their business prior to the start of the program; and pledge to attend all classes of the program.

Download the application at augustametrochamber.com/marketingacademy.

Application and full payment must be received by July 16.

The Georgia Department of Transportation State Supported Funding Program will be hosting an online webinar for small business owners interested in learning about routine maintenance opportunities in east central Georgia.

Disadvantaged business enterprises, small business owners and veteran-owned small businesses will have the opportunity to learn about eligibility for bidding and hear about projects forecast in the area from Georgia DOT.

The event will take place from 10-11:30 a.m. June 30 at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6462333827500734992.

