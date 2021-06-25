COVID-19 Delta variant concerns with upcoming Fourth of July celebrations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re about a week away from July Fourth. That was President Biden’s goal date to have 70 percent of adults vaccinated. The country including Georgia and South Carolina won’t meet that deadline which concerns some health experts as the Delta variant spreads.

“The vaccines are very effective against the Delta variant,” said Dr. Rodger MacArthur, Medical College of Georgia.

Dr. MacArthur says all three vaccines are effective against the Delta variant.

“This one appears to make the virus spread more readily, faster from person to person,” he said.

According to the Department of Public Health, less than 40 percent of Georgians are fully vaccinated. With so many people not vaccinated MacArthur says there is concern for big groups gathering for the Fourth of July next weekend, but the downward trend in cases has him feeling optimistic.

“There’s always concern about that, as there was concern over the Memorial Day holiday, and we didn’t see a surge, in fact, we continue to see cases going down in Georgia, and hospitalizations are way down,” he said.

According to the latest DPH data, Georgia has fewer than 20 known cases of the Delta variant. MacArthur believes those numbers will rise, but the more people get vaccinated the fewer cases there will be.

“We are going to see some cases of the Delta variant, but we’re going to see a lot fewer cases overall, in large part because a lot of people have gotten two doses of the vaccine including over 85 percent of Georgians over the age of 65,” he said.

The CDC says about 20 percent of new cases come from the Delta variant nationwide. Georgia has 20 active cases. South Carolina has four.

