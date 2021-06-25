Augusta community celebrates Pride month: ‘We want you to be happy, visible and proud’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Pride is back in a big way after the pandemic. When Pride first began here and around the country it was isolated to the celebration. Now nationally major companies like Target, Nike, and Disney are making pride merchandise and donating to LGBTQ+ causes. That same sentiment can be seen here in Augusta where local businesses are getting involved.

Beats on Broad is kicking off the two-day celebration at the Augusta Common. But none of this would be possible without Augusta Pride’s hard work and the support of the Augusta community.

“We’re just a two-day event but we want you to be happy, visible and proud 365 days of the year,” said James Mintz, Augusta Pride President.

That’s the mission for Augusta Pride. Equality, inclusion, and love. So they’re partnering with local businesses that hold those same values.

“The intention of the family that saved the building was it to be inclusive and open to everyone in the community,” said Millie Huff, Executive Director of Sacred Heart Cultural Center.

Just like Sacred Heart, Savannah River Brewing is also setting an example.

“Fly the Pride flag and welcome folks in, be a welcoming establishment just like we are, love is love, money is money all business owners like to make money,” said Jim Christian, Savannah River Brewing Co. Taproom Manager.

And 10 percent of all their sales went to Augusta Pride. And for the VIP Pride donors, Sacred Heart hosted their soiree for the sixth time.

“This room was filled with music and light and laughter and a really wonderful event,” said Huff.

The community working to create a warm and welcoming environment for everyone.

“It was the best crowd we have probably ever had at the brewery smiling faces and joyous folks just everywhere it was the best thing we’ve ever done,” said Christian.

And there are just as many smiling faces there tonight, if not more. Anyone is welcome tonight to join the party, the cover is $10 for anyone not a VIP.

