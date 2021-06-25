Advertisement

Anyone can be a leader, and this local summit can help make you one

By Briana Collier
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When you think of a leader, what kind of people come to mind? Maybe presidents, bosses, doctors.

But the truth is, it can be anybody.

There’s a two-day global summit coming up to help you polish your leadership and networking skills.

“One of the things we find is that a lot of people don’t consider themselves leaders, but what we really define leadership as is influence,” said LEAD Augusta CEO Robbie King.

King says leadership is defined as someone with influence, whether you’re a doctor, business leader or entrepreneur.

Which is why he and other leaders in the community have decided to help provide a professional development opportunity to people in the CSRA through their Global Leadership Summit.

“Not only does it give you an opportunity to hear the content from the presenters, from the speakers, but it also gives you a great opportunity to network and meet other local leaders, like-minded people,” King said.

Joe Gambill-Virgo, Virgo Gambill Architects principal, said:

“Being an architectural firm, we never know where that best idea is going to come from. We never know who is going to be leading the charge with that design or that project and so we want to instill that quality.”

Hoping to inspire the next wave of leaders right here in the community.

“We live in such a great community here and what we want is for people to not only see the vision,” King said, “but believe in the vision of how much we can do here.”

For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2SYf9HP.

