Water rescue training to save lives this summer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re ever in trouble out on the water, these are the people you can count on to come to your rescue.

Members of the Augusta Fire Department and Columbia County Fire Rescue performed a training exercise earlier today at the Savannah Rapids. This kind of training is done every few years. But given the number of drownings we’ve seen so far this summer, emergency officials say they’re being even more proactive when it comes to boater safety.

In the last few months, we’ve seen seven drownings here in the CSRA. Officials today say they’ve never seen this many incidents this early in the season. And now they’re training their teams so we hopefully won’t see any more incidents any time soon.

Seven drownings in less than two months in the area. Seven families mourning loved ones. Two agencies working to make sure it doesn’t happen again. The Augusta Fire Department and Columbia County Fire Rescue say they’re constantly going through rescue training, but go through a formal training every three to four years.

“This training will actually help us for those instances where people’s kayaks get away from them and it will also help us in the event of any type of flooding situation or things like that,” said Chief Brent Willis, Columbia County Administrative Chief.

The teams spent most of the day going through different scenarios ranging from simple rescues to actually jumping in the water and saving someone.

“We wanna get out there and save them and give them the best shot to be able to come back to dry land in one piece,” said Chief Bryant Wolf, Augusta Fire Dept.

They say you should treat a boat or kayak like you would treat driving a car.

“Know your route, know where you’re going, and make sure someone else knows where you’re going. You have to be aware of your surroundings and everything. And also, don’t drink,” he said.

They say the number one thing to remember is to wear a life jacket. And if someone is struggling in the water, try throwing them a life preserver first before diving in after them. Because even the most experienced swimmers can get pulled under by someone who’s panicking.

The Augusta Fire Department needed to use some of these measures yesterday. They responded to a call on the Augusta Canal where they had to pull three people from the water. Thankfully all three were okay, but that just shows how this training can save lives.

