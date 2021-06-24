WATCH LIVE: Ga. officer fatally shoots suspect in Barrow County

AUBURN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was shot and killed in Barrow County, Ga., after firing at officers, authorities said.

Barrow County deputies and officers involved were unhurt.

The sheriff’s office and Auburn police were involved in the incident.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the incident happened at Browns Bridge Road and Bradford Park Lane in Auburn, half an hour west of Athens.

“We’re working to provide updates and will issue a news release once we have more,” the agency said in a tweet.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.