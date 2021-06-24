Advertisement

Sylvania Police looking for suspect in Tuesday morning stabbing

Traquan Rashad Bangs.
Traquan Rashad Bangs.(Source: WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:10 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Police in Sylvania say a suspect in a stabbing case is still on the run.

Sylvania Police say they’re looking for Traquan Rashad Bangs in connection to a stabbing early Tuesday morning on Randall Street.

They have arrest warrants on him for aggravated assault, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and more. They say they’ve searched this community with no sign of him but they’re looking for him elsewhere too.

They’re working with authorities in Chatham County.

“We ran his criminal history after we got a report on the crime. He has a lot of ties back to Chatham County,” said Sylvania Police Chief Shane Burke.

The chief says the stabbing victim remains hospitalized from those injuries.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Sylvania Police or your local authorities.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog is removed from an Aiken County home on June 23, 2021, after a woman was injured in an...
Woman injured in Warrenville dog attack
Police in Aiken are currently investigating the discovery of a dead body outside of a building...
Police investigating dead body found in Aiken
Delta variant
Ga., S.C. residents get warnings about COVID-19 Delta variant
Sheldon Curtis Coatney Jr.
Man accused of making threats, firing gun inside Augusta store
Garrett Lemont Lyles Jr.
McCormick prison inmate killed three weeks before his projected release

Latest News

A new FBI report states 1,350 South Carolinians age 60 or older fell victims to cybercriminals...
S.C. older population lost more than $10 million to cybercrimes in 2020, FBI says
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp
Kemp issues statement after President Biden’s anti-crime remarks
Richmond County Board of Education
Richmond County schools will hold a job fair today
While tenants cannot currently be evicted, this is not a free pass to simply not pay rent.
Eviction moratorium expiring a week from today, local organizations preparing to help families in need