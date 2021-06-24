Sylvania Police looking for suspect in Tuesday morning stabbing

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Police in Sylvania say a suspect in a stabbing case is still on the run.

Sylvania Police say they’re looking for Traquan Rashad Bangs in connection to a stabbing early Tuesday morning on Randall Street.

They have arrest warrants on him for aggravated assault, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and more. They say they’ve searched this community with no sign of him but they’re looking for him elsewhere too.

They’re working with authorities in Chatham County.

“We ran his criminal history after we got a report on the crime. He has a lot of ties back to Chatham County,” said Sylvania Police Chief Shane Burke.

The chief says the stabbing victim remains hospitalized from those injuries.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Sylvania Police or your local authorities.

