Sylvania ‘lunch mob’ members put their money where their mouth is

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Since the pandemic, small businesses have come to value every customer even more. Wednesday, lunch time got a little busier for one Sylvania diner.

Before COVID, a “lunch rush” might have been something some servers just endured. These days, it’s something they appreciate like they never did before.

A caravan of cars and customers flocked to Pop’s Kitchen right at noon. Co-owner Jennifer Bazemore remembers last year when there was no line for a meat and three veggies, and nobody dining inside.

“It was a shock. We had never been through anything like this before. Fortunately, we had a small drive through window that’s grown over the past year,” said Bazemore.

Dozens and dozens of Screven County Chamber members showed up Wednesday in what they’re calling a “lunch mob.” They randomly pick places to shop or eat and hope they can bring an economic shot in the arm.

“Walking in to a local restaurant or business to show that the chamber’s supporting them and the community is supporting them is just so much fun. You see the surprised look on their face and you see them breathe a sigh of relief to know they’re going to make it today on sales,” said Grave Waits with Screven Co. Chamber.

For owners like Jennifer, they appreciate the help.

“It’s wonderful, it’s what we need. People supporting local business,” said Bazemore.

Waits says they alternate the lunch mobs with trips to local stores where members spend $10 or so each...whatever they can do to keep the money local.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.