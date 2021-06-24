Summer of hiring for local school districts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our school districts have been busy holding job fairs for the upcoming school year. Today Richmond County held its first in-person career fair. As of yesterday Richmond County’s school district is looking to fill 69 teacher positions. And that’s not all they’re looking to fill.

Teachers, bus drivers, and nutritionists are just some of the jobs Richmond County is looking to fill.

“As our students are coming back to the classroom, we want to make sure we have teachers who are qualified, capable, excited and energetic, ready to serve our students are help them as they transition back into the classroom,” said Lynthia Ross, Chief Public Relations Officer.

With just over a month left in summer break, officials say they actually have more filled positions than last year and even before the pandemic. Out of 56 schools, 35 are looking to hire, but officials say they’re right on track.

“Our goal is to make sure that we continue to push aggressively, to hire the people we need, to make sure our students have everything they need when school starts,” she said.

And with events like these job fairs, districts get a good idea of just how many people are interested.

“I enjoy working with children. I enjoy getting to know their stories and just spending time with them and finding out where they are and helping them get to where they want to be,” said Suellen Rivera, applying for a counselor position.

Over in Aiken County, school officials are actually seeing the opposite. They say it’s not just teacher positions, even custodial jobs have been hard to fill this summer. But they say they’re not worried, just working hard to get enough people in these positions. A task school employees on both sides of the river are ready to take on.

“It’s never been a day that I come to work that I say I really don’t want to be here. It’s the smiles on those kids’ faces that say I want to learn, I want to be great, and that’s something that I am encouraged to do through my teachers as well as my staff,” said Cordaryl Middleton, Principal, Richmond Hill K-8.

Here’s a breakdown in Aiken County of the vacant teacher positions they were looking to hire going into each year:

2019-2020: 49

2020-2021: 47

2021-2022: 67

You can see there they’re looking to fill 18 more teacher positions this year compared to before the pandemic. Officials say this is from challenges because of the pandemic, but they are not worried and will monitor current vacancies.

In Columbia County, they say they’re also facing more challenges compared to 2019 because the school district is growing. They have seen about a four percent increase in certified positions this year.

