S.C. older population lost more than $10 million to cybercrimes in 2020, FBI says

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:14 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A new FBI report states 1,350 South Carolinians age 60 or older fell victims to cybercriminals last year.

The FBI said the victims reported losses of $10 million in 2020.

Acting U.S. Attorney Rhett DeHart urged the public to help protect older family members so they do not become the next victim of a cybercrime.

“Criminals often prey on those they believe are most susceptible to their schemes,” DeHart said. “Unfortunately, this means our elder neighbors are highly targeted by exploitative cybercriminals. It is critical that all South Carolinians, particularly those over the age of 60, be vigilant of such crimes and that, when and where able, family members assist in protecting their elders to prevent them from falling victim to such crimes. Know that the investigative work of the FBI and the prosecutorial efforts of the elder fraud division in our office will not end until such predatory cybercrimes come to a halt.”

Across the nation, the total jumped to more than $1 billion for victims in the same age range, representing 28% of all losses reported to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

The most common scams against seniors in 2020 were extortion, non-payment/non-delivery, tech support fraud, and identity theft, the report states.

Some of these crimes stemmed from the new use of digital purchasing of goods during the pandemic.

“Just as many seniors take extra precautions to protect themselves from physical crimes – be it through constant knowledge of what is going on outside their homes or by consistently keeping doors blocked, the same effort should be made to protect themselves from online scams,” DeHart said.

Any victim of cybercrimes can contact the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.

They can also call 1-833-FRAUD-11 to report it to the FBI and the Department of Justice’s National Elder Fraud Hotline.

