Safety concerns at Euchee Creek Trails after multiple women report harassment

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is concern in Columbia County after multiple reports of a man approaching women along the Euchee Creek Trails. We’ve found at least two women have filed reports with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office with more on social media claiming to have similar experiences.

One of the women claims a man approached her. She says he asked her to take his picture. He then handed her his phone. But when she looked down what she saw on the screen was not what she expected.

“It’s one thing with the path that runs along Columbia Road, highly visible. But there are really some secluded areas on that path,” said Major Steve Morris, Columbia County Sheriff’s Department.

And these secluded areas are where police say a man is approaching women and showing them sexually explicit photos. For most who walk the Euchee Creek Greenway, they don’t know this has been happening.

“No I talk to everyone on here so I didn’t know there was an issue,” said Mandi Gilstrap, local dog walker.

And that’s why the sheriff says it’s so important to be aware.

“It was obviously weird we just don’t want things to deteriorate so that’s why we want to ask folks not to walk alone, carry some protection, call us about anything suspicious,” said Sheriff Morris.

Only two police reports have been filed which makes it seem like an isolated incident. But posts in Facebook groups show that this isn’t just a two-time thing. Three other women including a teenager reported incidents. Now members of the neighborhood have heard about it before and practice safety tips.

“I’m careful when I walk around like I only wear one headphone, I pay attention to what I’m doing, and if I feel like I don’t want to talk to someone I’m just going to keep on going,” said Christina Davis, a local on the trail.

The reports describe the suspect as a young black man, 5′8 to 6 foot in height with short hair.

The sheriff’s office says it’s more important than ever to do the following: Walk in pairs or groups, listen to music in one ear or low, and stay alert. To report a criminal or suspicious activity call 706-541-1042.

