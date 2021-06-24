Richmond County Sheriff’s Office warns community of phone scams

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they’re still receiving calls from citizens who have been contacted by scammers pretending to be law enforcement officers.

The Sheriff’s Office says these scammers pose as Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies and demand citizens to pay with the threat of being arrested.

“It is important for everyone to know that our agency does not contact any citizens asking for money to pay for citations, warrants or court fees,” the Sheriff’s Office says. “These phone numbers are fake and made to mimic an employee from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. If anyone receives a phone call from one of these scammers, please hang up and block the phone number if possible.”

A couple of helpful tips to spot a scammer are requests for payments be made using gift cards and giving the security number on the card over the phone or if they are requesting your personal information such as date of birth or social security number. If you are unsure that you are being scammed, or if you are a victim who hasn’t filed a report, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (706)821-1000 or (706)821-1080.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Intel Division comprised data from multiple sources, including the IRS and FBI, for the amount of money fraudulently obtained through theft by deception cases, which includes phone scams. From March 2020 to March 2021, the total amount of money lost was $1.7 MILLION in Richmond County alone.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.