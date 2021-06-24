Advertisement

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office warns community of phone scams

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they’re still receiving calls from citizens who have been contacted by scammers pretending to be law enforcement officers.

The Sheriff’s Office says these scammers pose as Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies and demand citizens to pay with the threat of being arrested.

“It is important for everyone to know that our agency does not contact any citizens asking for money to pay for citations, warrants or court fees,” the Sheriff’s Office says. “These phone numbers are fake and made to mimic an employee from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. If anyone receives a phone call from one of these scammers, please hang up and block the phone number if possible.”

MORE | S.C. older residents lost $10M to cybercrimes in 2020, FBI says

A couple of helpful tips to spot a scammer are requests for payments be made using gift cards and giving the security number on the card over the phone or if they are requesting your personal information such as date of birth or social security number. If you are unsure that you are being scammed, or if you are a victim who hasn’t filed a report, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (706)821-1000 or (706)821-1080.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Intel Division comprised data from multiple sources, including the IRS and FBI, for the amount of money fraudulently obtained through theft by deception cases, which includes phone scams. From March 2020 to March 2021, the total amount of money lost was $1.7 MILLION in Richmond County alone.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta variant
Ga., S.C. residents get warnings about COVID-19 Delta variant
A dog is removed from an Aiken County home on June 23, 2021, after a woman was injured in an...
Woman injured in Warrenville dog attack
Police in Aiken are currently investigating the discovery of a dead body outside of a building...
Police investigating dead body found in Aiken
Robert White
Husband arrested after Martinez shooting sends woman to hospital
Sheldon Curtis Coatney Jr.
Man accused of making threats, firing gun inside Augusta store

Latest News

At least 100 people protested outside a police department in outrage over a Facebook video...
SLED to investigate after Facebook video sparks protests over controversial arrests in Rock Hill, S.C.
Richmond County schools will no longer require masks after July 1
The Screven County lunch mob.
Sylvania ‘lunch mob’ puts their money where their mouth is
Screven
Learn how the Sylvania 'lunch mob' helps keep local businesses healthy