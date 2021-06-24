Richmond County schools will hold a job fair today

If you’re looking for a job, you may be interested in these upcoming job fairs and hiring events.

Today

RICHMOND COUNTY SCHOOLS

Richmond County School System will host a career fair on June 24 from 9 a.m. to noon at Westside High School, 1002 Patriots Way.

During the career fair, human resources staff will conduct on-site interviews and hiring for select positions.

“The school system offers excellent benefits and a collaborative working environment that makes joining our team an attractive option for recent grads and experienced professionals who are relocating to the area or looking for an exciting new opportunity,” said Dr. Cecil Clark, Richmond County School System chief human resources Officer. “We encourage energetic, highly motivated people who want to impact the future, educate and support our students to apply.”

To view the complete list of the openings, visit www.rcboe.info/Apply2RCSS.

Also hiring

GENERAC

Generac Power Systems is expanding in Trenton, S.C.

In addition to 450 jobs announced in February, 300 jobs were announced Thursday.

Production begins next month, so the company is hiring. Those interested in applying can visit https://www.generac.com/about-us/careers.

AIKEN COUNTY SCHOOLS

The Aiken County Public School District is holding a custodial hiring event on June 28.

It will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at Aiken County Career and Technology Center, 2455 Jefferson Davis Highway in Warrenville.

Representatives will be there from Midland Valley High, Silver Bluff High, Graniteville Elementary, Langley Bath Clearwater Middle School, Belvedere Elementary and Aiken County Career and Technology Center.

The district offers paid time off, health and dental insurance, retirement plans and a set schedule.

Apply online at acpsd.net to confirm an interview. Walk-ins are welcome.

For more information, contact Patrick Ott at 803-641-2428, ext. 12300.

