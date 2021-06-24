Richmond County schools will no longer require masks after July 1

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County public schools will no longer require face mask to be worn by staff and students this coming school year.

At a called board meeting today, Richmond County Board of Education board members said schools will comply with the governor’s executive order that states the public health state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will end on July 1 at midnight.

On July 1, the school system will update requirements stating that students and staff will not be required to wear facial coverings in school buildings or facilities.

At today’s meeting, school board members shared data that shows the Richmond County area has decreased to a low spread of the COVID-19 virus according to Georgia Department of Public Health maps.

Schools will still encourage safe practices including staying home if you are sick, frequent hand washing, encouraging staff and students to watch their distance and the choice to wear a face mask.

On June 1, Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order eliminating mask mandates across the State of Georgia. Also in that order, school systems were permitted to implement practices they believed best for students and employees. For the remainder of the school system’s extended learning throughout the summer, the RCSS committed to following the Department of Public Health COVID-19 response protocol and mask guidance for the duration of the state’s public health state of emergency.

Due to Federal Department of Transportation guidelines, face coverings are still required to be worn by drivers and passengers on all public transportation to include school buses.

On August 31, 2020, Richmond County saw 856 reported cases in the last two weeks. As of June 22, that number dropped to 55. The percent positives during that time dropped from 13.8% to 1.7%.

The school board reports they are aware of the delta variant of the virus that state and national health officials have warned about. They say they will consult with the Department of Health for suggestions of best practices prior to the open of the coming school year.

