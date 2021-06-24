Nonprofit preparatory school revitalizes learning for Harrisburg students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Harrisburg community has been the focus of some much-needed revitalization efforts recently. One initiative local leaders hope will have a big impact on the youth is a nonprofit private school.

It’s called Challenge Preparatory Academy and it’s for 5th and 6th graders, and the staff are changing to change the community through education.

“All hands on deck,” Principal Mayreather Willis said. “Right here in their backyard is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world.”

An industry she says she wants people living in the area to take advantage of.

“If they are not prepared through education and skills and certification, it’s going to pass them by,” Willis explained.

She says after 20 years in education, she noticed the learning gaps especially with students transitioning to middle school

“They are academically challenged, they are not ready for the true rigor,” Willis explained. “You have a child that may be sitting in the sixth grade but they’re still lacking in their fifth grade skill sets.”

That’s why their new facility school focuses on fifth and sixth graders.

And even though they’ll be sectioned off, Willis says they’ll also merge the classrooms giving some sixth graders a chance to catch up while allowing fifth grade students a chance to stretch academically.

She says the school is also community-based and they also offering cyber classes to parents.

“A parent who is engaged has a child that is engaged,” Willis said.

And whether helping through finances, skill sets, or resources, Willis says their goal is to gradually transform the community and shift the next generation

“I want to see them enter this profession at some of those high-paying jobs as problem solvers, project managers,” she said. “My heart desires to see as many people as people that live here in Harrisburg have those opportunities to step into those positions.”

If you’re interested in signing up, there are scholarships available that are income-based to help fund the program. You can click here for more information.

