Multi-story building near Miami has partially collapsed, authorities say

Authorities in Miami Beach, Florida, responded to a “partial building collapse” early Thursday morning.(Source: Gray News)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:34 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Authorities in Florida responded to a “partial building collapse” early Thursday morning, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said on Twitter.

The building is located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida, near Miami.

More than 80 fire rescue units, Technical Rescue Teams and municipal fire departments are on the scene, fire rescue officials said.

Miami Beach police are also assisting.

It is unclear what caused the collapse.

