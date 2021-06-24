Lindor, Conforto, new pitchers lead Mets past Braves 7-3

(AP) - Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs, Michael Conforto jolted New York’s stagnant offense in his delayed return from injury and the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3.

Tylor Megill and Corey Oswalt came up from the minors to provide steady pitching for a New York staff ravaged by recent injuries, and the Mets bounced back from consecutive shutouts to split the four-game series.

Jeff McNeil had three hits, including an RBI single in the second inning. Lindor followed with his ninth homer of the season off losing pitcher Kyle Wright to make it 5-0. Edwin Diaz got five outs for his 16th save in 17 tries.

