Man accused of shooting his wife in Martinez

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in Aiken County on suspicion of shooting his wife in Martinez, according to authorities.

The woman was shot in the leg Wednesday night in the 4000 block of Tallman Drive, according to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Steve Morris.

Deputies found her in front of the home when they arrived after being notified by her mother.

She was taken to an Augusta hospital for treatment, and suspect Robert White was arrested in Aiken County, according to Morris.

We’ve reached out to Aiken County authorities for details about his arrest.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.