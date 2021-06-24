Gov. Kemp tours Augusta Burn Center: ‘It’s just an incredible facility’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Governor Kemp is wrapping up his visit to Augusta. Just in the last couple of hours he and first lady Marty Kemp toured the Burn Center at Doctors Hospital. We were there and got to ask him what he thought about it.

“Marty and I enjoyed our visit. It’s just an incredible facility, incredible people, incredible resources here,” said Gov. Kemp. “And their mission, too...to treat everyone regardless of their economic viability or not. They just want to help people.”

Governor Kemp tells us he never realized how large our burn center is until he took the tour. If you didn’t know, it’s actually twice as big as any other in the country. The governor says it just adds to the list of great things Augusta has to offer, like the Masters and cyber command.

