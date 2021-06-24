Eviction moratorium expiring a week from today, local organizations preparing to help families in need

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Federal pandemic unemployment benefits are ending in Georgia on Saturday. And a week from today the federal eviction moratorium expires. For the families that have been depending on these resources, they’re in for a double financial hit.

The city of Augusta and local social services are planning for this looming crisis. How many people here locally might be impacted by this?

Around 200. That’s the number of families the Augusta Housing Authority predicts could be impacted by the end of the eviction moratorium. Add in the loss of federal pandemic unemployment benefits, leaders expect another big wave of people needing help and they’re doing all they can to prepare for it.

Just as we peak over the hill of the pandemic another challenge is hitting families in their pockets.

“We’re still seeing, you know, the really long mile-long lines of cars that are showing up and needing our assistance,” said Amy Breitmann, Golden Harvest Food Bank Executive Director.

Golden Harvest served thousands of meals in the CSRA last year. Now they’re getting ready for a second wave.

“Budgets are going to be stretched more than ever, and this is kind of going to be another wave of folks who might need us, even for the first time,” she said.

As Golden Harvest prepares food Augusta’s housing and community development is trying to keep a roof over families heads.

“Turbulent times for a lot of folks as we kind of returned to some sense of normalcy,” said Daniel Evans, HCD Community Development Director.

The city of Augusta will receive 61 emergency housing vouchers from the American Rescue Plan. These vouchers will be used to house families on the verge of homelessness.

“It is the hope, certainly for our guests too that these vouchers coming in this time will help bring some of that housing stability,” he said.

Right now they’re eyeing families on the waitlist for Augusta’s public housing. But they also need a roof to place them under so they’re looking for landlords that will accept this voucher and others.

“Obviously when these vouchers are placed into individual households hands. We still need to have good places to recommend they go that will be willing to work with them,” he said.

It’s not just Golden Harvest, Broad Street Ministries also said they’re expecting an influx of people needing assistance. Both non-profits are accepting volunteers and donations. For more information visit Broad Street Ministries or Golden Harvest Food Bank.

For landlords that can help house families in need, contact Augusta Housing and Community Development at (706) 821-1797 or Augusta Housing Authority (706) 724-5466.

If you need housing assistance, call the Marion Barnes Resource Center at 706-724-8588 or visit https://www.csraeoa.org/.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.