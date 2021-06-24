Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Lower humidity again today before our usual summer pattern returns. Storms possible this weekend.
By Tim Strong
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:46 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lows this morning are expected to be slightly below normal in the mid 60s. We should see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies today. Most of the CSRA looks dry during the day. Winds will be out of the east between 5-12 mph.

Lows early Friday will be below normal in the mid to low 60s. Some of our northern counties could briefly get in the upper 50s. Storm chances are expected to increase again by Friday, mainly in the afternoon and evening as the sea breeze moves inland after lunchtime. It will be feeling more humid by Friday and highs will be a little warmer in the upper 80s. Winds will be steady out of the east between 5-10 mph.

Lows are expected to remain in the upper 60s by Saturday morning. Our usual summer pattern is expected this weekend with hot and humid conditions. Scattered storms are expected Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Feel like temperatures will be in the 90s.

Lows will be near 70 by Sunday morning. Scattered storms are expected to develop again Sunday afternoon with highs in upper 80s. Feel like temperatures will be in the 90s.

Our summer pattern looks persistent into early next week with seasonal temperatures and pop up storms in the afternoon. Keep it here for updates.

