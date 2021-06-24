Advertisement

COVID deaths disproportionately impact Blacks, shift to younger Americans

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – As COVID-19 deaths hit record lows since the early days of the pandemic, those dying are more disproportionately Black than before.

Black people account for about 12.5% of the population but more than 15% of total COVID deaths. During May, that number jumped to 19%, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The average age of people dying of the virus and its variants has shifted to younger people recently.

In May, 59% of deaths were among those under the age of 75.

“This virus is an opportunist,” said CDC Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

According to a top U.S. health official, an overwhelming number of those dying of COVID are unvaccinated.

It comes at a time when there’s been a dip in vaccinations across the country, especially among those 18 to 39 years old.

A CDC survey of that age group shows around 52% are already vaccinated or plan to be. Another 23% said they’d probably get vaccinated or were unsure. The remaining 25% reported they probably or definitely would not get vaccinated.

“Nearly every death due to COVID-19 is particularly tragic, because nearly every death, especially among adults, due to COVID-19 is at this point entirely preventable,” Walensky said.

Studies show the vaccines protect people well even against the newly circulating variants of the virus.

According to the CDC director, as long as there are those who are not vaccinated, COVID-19 will remain a threat.

