Brothers whose arrest sparked protests in Rock Hill appear in court

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Two brothers whose arrests sparked protests in Rock Hill Wednesday appeared in court Thursday morning.

Ricky Price was denied bond while his brother, Travis Price, is being released on bond, according to lawyers.

Ricky Price, described by police as “a known offender,” was arrested and charged after officers pulled him over along Dave Lyle Boulevard. Video of Ricky Price’s arrest, and his brother’s, sparked outrage and led to protests.

Ricky Price cried in court Thursday as he tried to state his case and reacted to the detective’s account of what happened. Ricky Price said he suffers from mental health issues and is also disabled. He entered the courtroom in a wheelchair. “I’m in a whole lot of pain,” Ricky Price said Thursday.

Ricky Price was out on bond and had three cocaine charges, according to an investigator who spoke.

Police apparently spotted Ricky Price on surveillance Wednesday and say he made an illegal turn and changed lanes unlawfully.

According to police, Ricky Price pulled into the gas station on Willowbrook Avenue. As officers approached the vehicle, they say Ricky Price was talking on his cell phone telling his brother where he was. Based on prior interactions with Ricky Price, officers say they called for a K-9 to sniff the car. Police say the K-9 alerted them to illegal narcotics in the car. Ricky Price was asked to get out of the car while officers conducted a search.

During the search, officers reportedly found two bags of marijuana hidden in the driver’s door panel. Officers then placed Price under arrest and into handcuffs. Officers also reportedly located a 9mm pistol in the back seat of the vehicle.

Video of the arrest that followed was posted to Facebook. At least 100 people protested outside a police department in outrage over the video showing the arrests of two men in Rock Hill.

The video shows police officers arresting the two men - a process that included a forcible takedown and became increasingly more physical until both men were handcuffed.

Around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, Rock Hill Police sent a press release detailing the events of what happened during the arrests from their perspective. Some of the things officers detailed in the press release could not be seen in the video.

Police say officers began searching Ricky Price when his brother, Travis Price, arrived on scene and approached officers. At this time, police say Travis Price tried to gather items officers were taking from Ricky and was told to move back.

According to police, Travis Price used his body to bump the officers backward as he continued trying to get near his brother to reach for the items while yelling. This is when police say Travis Price was forced back and told he was under arrest for interfering and physically contacting officers.

Police say Travis Price shoved officers, refusing to comply with orders to place his hands behind his back. Police say officers pushed Travis against a large tank behind him, telling him to put his hands behind his back.

According to police, Travis Price did not comply and officers began struggling with him. While trying to get control, police say officers and Travis went to the ground.

During this time, police say other officers were getting jewelry from Ricky since he asked that his jewelry be given to someone else on scene. While trying to fulfill this request, police say officers removed Ricky’s handcuffs to collect more jewelry. Once officers removed the handcuffs, police say Ricky tried to run. According to police, Ricky threw several punches, one hitting an officer in the face.

Police say the police K-9 was deployed as a display of force to gain compliance, with the handler maintaining control of the K-9; however, police say Ricky {Price continued fighting to escape from officers.

According to police, as officers struggled to maintain control of Ricky Price, he and several officers fell to the ground in the parking lot.

As officers were on the ground with Ricky Price, police say one officer delivered several punches to Ricky’s upper thigh to get control. Police say Ricky continued to resist. Then police say the officer punched Ricky in the nose which caused him to bleed.

A lawyer for the Price brothers and other community leaders spoke out Thursday. “Both of these fellas, completely unarmed,” the lawyer said. “Ricky is hurt and he’s hurt bad. He’s got a broken nose and he’s in a wheelchair.”

According to police, officers were able to take Ricky Price into custody at this time while other officers managed to handcuff Travis Price as well.

Police say officers rendered aid after the punch and EMS was called to respond; however, police say officers put Ricky Price in a patrol vehicle to meet EMS at the Law Center. EMS took Ricky Price to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment.

After taking Ricky Price out of the vehicle, police say officers found a Crown Royal bag containing crack cocaine where he was seated.

Police say Travis Price was placed into a patrol vehicle and taken to the Rock Hill City Jail.

Ricky Price was charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, carrying a pistol unlawfully, unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent offense, and resisting arrest.

Travis Price was charged with hindering police.

According to police, at no time was the police K-9 used to bite Travis or Ricky Price and officers did not deploy any weapons or use tasers on them.

Police say an internal review of the incident is being conducted.

Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Rock Hill tactical police officers kept another group of protesters at bay while firefighters put out small fire in front of the police department. Crowds later congregated at the intersection of Dave Lyle and Black Street.

A preliminary hearing for Ricky Price will be held next month.

