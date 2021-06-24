Body of missing man discovered behind Grovetown church

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The body of a missing man was discovered by authorities today behind a Grovetown church.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says the man was reported missing out of Richmond County.

This morning, authorities pinged the man’s cellphone in the area behind Smith Grove Baptist Church, located off Columbia Road.

When deputies arrived, they located the missing man’s vehicle with his cellphone inside.

A large police presence covered the scene as deputies conducted a search of the area. They located the man in a wooded area behind the church. The Sheriff’s Office determined he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Identification will not be release until family is notified, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

