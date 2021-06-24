Advertisement

Body of missing man discovered behind Grovetown church

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office has located the body of a missing man behind a Grovetown church.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The body of a missing man was discovered by authorities today behind a Grovetown church.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says the man was reported missing out of Richmond County.

This morning, authorities pinged the man’s cellphone in the area behind Smith Grove Baptist Church, located off Columbia Road.

When deputies arrived, they located the missing man’s vehicle with his cellphone inside.

A large police presence covered the scene as deputies conducted a search of the area. They located the man in a wooded area behind the church. The Sheriff’s Office determined he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Identification will not be release until family is notified, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

Check back with News 12 for updates.

