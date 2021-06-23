Woman attacked by dogs in Warrenville

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 40-year-old woman has been rushed to the hospital after being attacked by a group of dogs this morning in Warrenville.

Details are limited but police scanner traffic reported at 10:32 a.m. a woman was attack by six or 7 dogs at 201 Baker Street.

Capt. Eric Abdullah confirms the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along with Emergency Medical Services.

The condition of the woman is unknown at this time, but police scanner traffic reported she sustained injuries to her arm. Medical responders also had difficulty accessing the woman due to the dogs being loose when they arrived.

Aiken County Animal Control will be investigating the incident, Abdullah said.

Earlier this month in Marion County, S.C., a 7-year-old boy was mauled to death by dogs while walking in his neighborhood with his brothers.

Check back with News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.