Woman attacked by dogs in Warrenville suffers injuries to arm but will survive

By Zayna Haliburton
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A video was taken after a dog attack in Aiken County where you can see code enforcement putting a couple of those dogs into cages and into the back of trucks. We’re told by family at least six dogs were involved in the attack.

This all happened in Warrenville, South Carolina. Deputies responded to a home there off Baker Street right near the Langley area off Piney Heights Road. Luckily we’re told the woman will survive.

Family members say these dogs weren’t strays and actually got out of the fence and attacked the woman. She has bites to her arms. Relatives say the dogs never attacked anyone before today.

Aiken County Animal Enforcement now has the dogs. Animal Enforcement will now handle the investigation. First, a report is made to DHEC and then the animal is quarantined for at least 10 days. What happens after that is handled on a case-by-case basis.

Pet owners the county says it’s up to you to keep your pet secured and up to date on vaccines. You could be cited if they aren’t. And if you see a stray or loose dog in your neighborhood for a couple days call animal enforcement.

Family members tell us the woman and the homeowner are related. We also asked if the county had been called out to this home before about the dogs but they said they couldn’t comment on this case since it’s an open investigation.

Dangerous animals have to be registered in Aikens County and in the state of South Carolina. We filed an open records request with Aiken County and they told our I-Team they do not have a single animal in the county on the dangerous registry list.

Aiken County passed a new animal ordinance back in November that clarifies what is considered a dangerous animal under the code an animal isn’t considered dangerous solely by its breed. It also doesn’t include animals that attack trespassers. But if the owner knows or reasonably knows the dog has the demeanor to attack, they have to be registered as a dangerous animal.

And how many of those are registered? Zero.

And, if the animal attacks someone unprovoked, and is released back to its owners, it has to be registered.

MORE: | Woman injured in Warrenville dog attack

