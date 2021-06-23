Advertisement

South Carolina schedules ‘Tax Free Weekend’ for August

Money
Money(WRDW)
By Riley Bean
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue is scheduling a 72-hour Sales Tax Holiday.

Officials say people can purchase computers, clothes, school supplies, and a variety of other items free of sales tax during South Carolina’s “Tax-Free Weekend”.

The 2021 Tax-Free Weekend is scheduled to take place from August 6 through August 8.

Click here for more information on items eligible for tax-free sales.

The SCDOR says they want to remind shoppers that eligible items can be purchased online and in-store without paying the state’s 6% sales tax and any applicable local taxes.

“Tax-Free Weekend is a great way for South Carolina shoppers to save money, and it’s also a great way to demonstrate our support of South Carolina businesses who have struggled this past year,” SCDOR Director Hartley Powell said.

Tax-free items can be new or used and include computers, printers, school supplies, clothing and accessories, footwear, and certain bed and bath items.

The SCDOR says some items are not tax-free during the Sales Tax Holiday. officials say those include digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches, furniture, rental clothing or footwear, and items for use in a trade or business.

Last year, South Carolina shoppers bought more than $18.1 million in tax-free items during the Sales Tax Holiday, the SCDOR says.

