Solicitor releases statement on killings that targeted prominent Murdaugh family

OKATIE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor has made his first public statement on the deadly shooting of two members of a prominent family with historic ties to the solicitor’s office.

Solicitor Duffie Stone released the following statement on the shooting deaths of Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and her son, Paul, 22.

Stone said he “recognizes the high degree of public interest” regarding the June 7 shootings.

“However, it is neither prudent nor proper for me to comment on particulars of this or any case while it is under investigation,” he said. “To do so would risk interfering with the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division’s investigation.”

Stone said he has maintained contact with S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson and SLED Chief Mark Keel during their investigation.

“To my knowledge, there is no clear suspect in this case at this time. As such, speculation about the propriety of my office’s involvement is precisely that – speculation,” he said.

He also addressed speculation about potential conflicts of interest in the prosecution of any one who may eventually be charged in the crime.

