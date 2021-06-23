Roadway roundup: Changes coming for drivers in 2-state region

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - House Bill 466, which takes effect July 1, makes several changes that will impact new drivers in Georgia:

Joshua’s Law driver training is now added to the list of requirements for 17-year-olds to complete prior to being issued a Class D driver’s license.

Any 17-year-old Georgian who elects to join the U.S. military will be eligible for a Class C driver’s license without holding a Class D license for a year (currently required for all teens under 18); proof of military enlistment is required.

Third-party on-the-road driving skills tests are mow available. A list can be found at https://dds.georgia.gov/certified-third-party-testers

For complete teen driver training information including a practice knowledge test, visit www.dds.georgia.gov.

Meanwhile in South Carolina ...

Also starting July 1, the South Carolina Department of Transportation will stop collecting tolls on Hilton Head Island’s Cross Island Parkway at 11:59:59 p.m. on June 30.

At that time, the bonds issued to build the Cross Island Parkway will be paid off and tolls will be discontinued as required under state law.

Beginning July 1, signs will be in place advising motorists to use caution and slow down, but not to stop, as they travel through the toll plaza. The plaza will be removed in the coming months by a contractor.

Opened in 1998, the Cross Island Parkway is a 7.5-mile, limited-access route that connects the William Hilton Parkway at the north end of the Island with Palmetto Bay Road and the Sea Pines Circle at the south end of the island. The toll is now $1.25 per cash customer and $.75 per Palmetto Pass customer based on a two-axle vehicle.

Across the CSRA ...

Briggs Brothers Enterprises has kicked off a $914,000 maintenance contract to replace failed, bumpy Interstate 20 concrete slabs from McDuffie County to Columbia County. Crews will close lanes as needed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the project area Wednesday and Thursday, weather permitting. Work will begin eastbound in Thomson. Work schedules depend on concrete availability and other factors, and the project will take several weeks to complete.

Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will close the inside I-20 eastbound lane Thursday night into Friday morning from Riverwatch Parkway to the state line. Crews will pour the deck on a new Augusta Canal bridge structure from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Various sections of Interstate 20 and Interstate 520 will soon be equipped with cable median barriers, which reduce highway crossover crashes that typically result in fatalities or severe injuries. Work has begun on the $8.048 million project that covers median locations currently lacking the barrier in Newton, Taliaferro, Warren, McDuffie, Columbia and Richmond counties. This will ensure safety barrier presence throughout the entire corridor and add the structures on I-520/Bobby Jones Expressway.

One inside lane of Gordon Highway is closed in each direction from Walton Way to Peach Orchard Road in Augusta for median wall construction. Two travel lanes in each direction and dedicated turn lanes at each intersection will remain. A Georgia Department of Transportation spokesman expected the project to take six to eight months.

In Columbia County, there will be a temporary lane closure with lane shift in the westbound lane of Pleasant Home Road at Fairfax Street and Old Anderson Road. The lane closure will be daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 23-28.

A three-month temporary closure is underway of Watervale Road 230 feet south of Old Salem Drive to install stormwater utilities. Through traffic will not be allowed.

In Columbia County, there will be a temporary road closure on Shadowood Drive to install stormwater utilities at Columbia Road. Through traffic won’t be allowed through June 30. Expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible.

A temporary closure is planned on Lewiston Road in the northbound right-turn lane from the Interstate 20 bridge to Sugarcreek Drive. The lane closure will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 21 to July 2. The closure is associated with the widening project for Lewiston Road.

There will be a temporary lane closure with lane shift at 123 Moss Creek Drive to replace stormwater utilities. The closure will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 24-25.

