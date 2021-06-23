Advertisement

Police investigating dead body found in Aiken

Police in Aiken are currently investigating the discovery of a dead body outside of a building on University Parkway.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Police in Aiken are currently investigating the discovery of a dead body.

An identity and cause of death have not been release. The Aiken Department of Public Safety reports the body was found outside in a wooded area behind Aiken Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates on 410 University Parkway.

The building is located across the street the University of South Carolina Aiken campus and near Aiken Regional Medical Center.

Aiken Public Safety officers are currently on scene.

News 12 will provide updates as additional information becomes available.

