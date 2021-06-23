Advertisement

Pedestrian bridge collapses in Washington DC, injuring 5

The collapse of a pedestrian bridge Wednesday onto I-295 in Washington, D.C. sent at least four people to the hospital.(DC Fire & EMS via Twitter)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCSC/AP) - The collapse of a pedestrian bridge Wednesday onto I-295 in Washington, D.C. sent five people to the hospital.

The collapse blocked both directions of DC-295 before Polk Street Northeast. Traffic was expected to be snarled for hours following the Wednesday afternoon collapse.

One official says investigators believe a truck struck the bridge, causing it to come loose and collapse. Several other vehicles were also involved in the collapse. The official says the five people taken to the hospital had non-life-threatening injuries.

Mayor Muriel Bowser says that there were no recent reports of structural concerns about the bridge and that it was last inspected by officials in February.

DC Fire and EMS said a hazmat unit responded to contain a diesel fuel leak from a truck that was trapped under the collapsed bridge.

At least one other vehicle was struck by debris, officials said.

Authorities said there were no reports of people entrapped in vehicles.


