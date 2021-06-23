Pedestrian bridge collapses in Washington DC, injuring 5

WASHINGTON (WCSC/AP) - The collapse of a pedestrian bridge Wednesday onto I-295 in Washington, D.C. sent five people to the hospital.

The collapse blocked both directions of DC-295 before Polk Street Northeast. Traffic was expected to be snarled for hours following the Wednesday afternoon collapse.

One official says investigators believe a truck struck the bridge, causing it to come loose and collapse. Several other vehicles were also involved in the collapse. The official says the five people taken to the hospital had non-life-threatening injuries.

Mayor Muriel Bowser says that there were no recent reports of structural concerns about the bridge and that it was last inspected by officials in February.

DC Fire and EMS said a hazmat unit responded to contain a diesel fuel leak from a truck that was trapped under the collapsed bridge.

At least one other vehicle was struck by debris, officials said.

Update bridge collapse I-295 prior to Polk St NE. 6 patients assessed, 4 of those were transported. #DCsBravest Hazmat unit mitigating diesel fuel leak from truck that is partially beneath bridge. At least 1 other vehicle was struck by debris. Collapse blocks both directions. pic.twitter.com/wILXGs1zWe — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 23, 2021

Authorities said there were no reports of people entrapped in vehicles.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.