Advertisement

Nats GM Rizzo calls Phillies manager Girardi a ‘con artist’

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018, file photo, Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer...
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018, file photo, Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park in Washington. Top contenders for the NL Cy Young Award square off when Aaron Nola and the Phillies face Scherzer and the Nationals in their series finale Thursday, Aug. 23. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo called Joe Girardi a ``con artist’' a day after Philadelphia’s manager asked umpires to check Max Scherzer for illegal substances during Tuesday night’s game.

Scherzer threw his glove and hat to the grass, then stared down Girardi after getting checked for a third time by umpires for sticky stuff in Washington’s 3-2 win. Major league umpires began a crackdown on Monday by regularly examining pitchers for tacky substances that can give them a better grip on the baseball.

Managers also can request a check, although umps can deny it if they believe it’s not in good faith.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
With Juneteenth now a federal holiday, what about Georgia?
Spilled boxes of vegetables could be seen alongside an overturned truck on I-20 in Aiken County.
Truck spills veggies, brings eastbound I-20 to halt in Aiken County
A dog is removed from an Aiken County home on June 23, 2021, after a woman was injured in an...
Woman injured in Warrenville dog attack
Scales of justice
Judge removed from case challenging Augusta Circuit judicial split
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
Mother warns parents after child bitten by venomous snake

Latest News

Gordon to leave Fox Sports booth for daily role at Hendrick
Pete Alonso, of the New York Mets, celebrates winning the Major League Baseball Home Run...
Mets’ Alonso joins Angels’ Ohtani in All-Star Home Run Derby
Ryder Cup: Kaymer, McDowell picked as Europe’s vice captains
The National Anthem plays to empty seats in the Atlanta Braves' Truist Park before an...
Lawsuit dropped over MLB pulling All-Star Game out of Atlanta