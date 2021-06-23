Advertisement

Mets’ Alonso joins Angels’ Ohtani in All-Star Home Run Derby

Pete Alonso, of the New York Mets, celebrates winning the Major League Baseball Home Run...
Pete Alonso, of the New York Mets, celebrates winning the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The MLB baseball All-Star Game will be played Tuesday. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The New York Mets’ Pete Alonso will defend his Home Run Derby title at Coors Field on July 12. Alonso made the announcement on his Instagram page.

He joins Japanese two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels in the derby, held on the night before the All-Star Game.

Alonso has 11 homers this season. He set a rookie record with 53 in 2019, when he won the derby at Cleveland’s Progressive Field by defeating Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 23-22 in the final round. Only Ken Griffey Jr. in 1998-99 and Yoenis Cespedes in 2013-14 have won consecutive derbies.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
With Juneteenth now a federal holiday, what about Georgia?
Spilled boxes of vegetables could be seen alongside an overturned truck on I-20 in Aiken County.
Truck spills veggies, brings eastbound I-20 to halt in Aiken County
A dog is removed from an Aiken County home on June 23, 2021, after a woman was injured in an...
Woman injured in Warrenville dog attack
Scales of justice
Judge removed from case challenging Augusta Circuit judicial split
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
Mother warns parents after child bitten by venomous snake

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018, file photo, Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer...
Nats GM Rizzo calls Phillies manager Girardi a ‘con artist’
Gordon to leave Fox Sports booth for daily role at Hendrick
Ryder Cup: Kaymer, McDowell picked as Europe’s vice captains
The National Anthem plays to empty seats in the Atlanta Braves' Truist Park before an...
Lawsuit dropped over MLB pulling All-Star Game out of Atlanta