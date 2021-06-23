Local Girl Scout awarded for creating foundation for healthy eating

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Girl Scout from North Augusta is being recognized for her work to bring healthier food options to those in need.

Girl Scouts of South Carolina - Mountains to Midlands awarded Brelyn Burt with the Gold Award. It’s an award earned by a high school Girl Scout who works to address an issue she’s passionate about in a way that produces meaningful and lasting change.

Burt has recognized the need for fresh vegetables in her community, especially for the elderly and those who cannot afford to buy them. She created Rainbow Falls Community Garden that also educates the community about healthy eating, lifestyle, relaxations, and communication. The garden is bringing the community together to work toward healthy living.

Gold Award Girl Scouts develop a plan based on community needs and work 80 hours or more to implement a self-sustaining solution.

