Advertisement

Local Girl Scout awarded for creating foundation for healthy eating

Brelyn Burt
Brelyn Burt(Source: Girl Scouts of South Carolina - Mountains to Midlands)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Girl Scout from North Augusta is being recognized for her work to bring healthier food options to those in need.

Girl Scouts of South Carolina - Mountains to Midlands awarded Brelyn Burt with the Gold Award. It’s an award earned by a high school Girl Scout who works to address an issue she’s passionate about in a way that produces meaningful and lasting change.

Burt has recognized the need for fresh vegetables in her community, especially for the elderly and those who cannot afford to buy them. She created Rainbow Falls Community Garden that also educates the community about healthy eating, lifestyle, relaxations, and communication. The garden is bringing the community together to work toward healthy living.

Gold Award Girl Scouts develop a plan based on community needs and work 80 hours or more to implement a self-sustaining solution.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
With Juneteenth now a federal holiday, what about Georgia?
Spilled boxes of vegetables could be seen alongside an overturned truck on I-20 in Aiken County.
Truck spills veggies, brings eastbound I-20 to halt in Aiken County
Scales of justice
Judge removed from case challenging Augusta Circuit judicial split
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
Mother warns parents after child bitten by venomous snake
New questions about what’s next for Mayor Hardie Davis and his office after we found he’s spent...
I-TEAM: What’s next for Mayor Hardie Davis and his office?

Latest News

From left: Judith Elam, Curtis Gibson and Willie Ealy
Grovetown bust yields 3 arrests, haul of drugs and nearly $7,000 in cash
Police in Aiken are currently investigating the discovery of a dead body outside of a building...
Police investigating dead body found in Aiken
A dog is taken into the custody of animal control officers at 199 Baker St. in Warrenville on...
Woman attacked by dogs in Warrenville
A dog is taken out of a home at 199 Baker St. in Warrenville on June 23, 2021.
Woman attacked by dogs in Warrenville: What we know